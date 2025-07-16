Houston weather: Hot, dry Wednesday in the 90s; expect rain for the weekend

The Brief Hotter and Drier Today and Tomorrow Hill Country Also Dries Out Gulf Low Brings Rain To Gulf Coast



It's been hot and muggy the past few days and conditions continue for Wednesday feels like temperatures reaching the 100s in the afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, expect some rain from the tropical development happening in the Gulf.

Storm chances dropping temporarily

Houston will see less afternoon downpours today, but the air remains very warm and humid.

Look for a similar day Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies and higher temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Texas Hill Country dry

The Texas Hill Country forecast shifts to mostly sunny, dry, and hot conditions through the rest of the week, with high temperatures generally in the mid-90s.

Tropical outlook: Watching the Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure located over the panhandle of Florida. It is forecast to move westward into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and stay right along the coast as it moves west.

Most models show slow development of the system and a relatively weak low south of New Orleans by Thursday.

For now, expect the possibility for more downpours in the Houston area on Friday and Saturday.