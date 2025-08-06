Houston weather: Usual heat for Wednesday with scattered storms possible

The Brief Normal Summer Heat and Showers Scattered Afternoon Storms Tropics Could Get Active



The weather will be pretty normal with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-90s. Later in the afternoon, there could be some pop-up thunderstorms.

"Rinse and repeat" summer pattern

Gulf breezes, partly cloudy skies and spotty storms will hold our temperatures close to average. Expect highs in the mid 90s, some upper 90s inland and low 90s near the beaches. Each day will bring a few morning showers near the coast and scattered inland storms each afternoon.

There aren't many major changes each of the next several days, so weather in your area will be mostly subject to the randomness of where storms set up each day.

Longer-term forecast looks hot, showery

The outlook for next week hints at highs in the upper 90s with more spotty afternoon rain.

Areas to watch in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dexter is still clinging to life in the central Atlantic Ocean. It's still moving away from land and will become extratropical over the next day or two. Elsewhere, a low could develop east of Florida and south of the Carolinas that could bring them late-week rain. Models are showing it getting organized, then moving away from the US.

We'll also monitor two more tropical waves: one has about a 50% chance of becoming a depression of storm, but is very far away from Texas.

A stronger wave could move into the eastern Atlantic by late this week and the GFS model is showing it eventually becoming a hurricane late next week, but all that is uncertain at this point. It's not impossible that a storm could approach the Caribbean and/or the Gulf by mid to late August, so we'll keep you updated.