Houston weather: Another triple-digit day, rain chances increasing

The Brief Heat Advisory continues today with more triple-digit heat Rain chances increase tomorrow and Friday Watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic



Not much has changed when it comes to the hot weather for Wednesday. However, we have some rain chances to look forward to.

Dangerous heat continues

A Heat Advisory is in effect today as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. With strong sunshine and high humidity, feels-like temperatures will top 105 degrees again by early afternoon.

Storms become more likely

Rain chances increase late this week as scattered showers and storms return. Any storms will offer brief relief, but highs should still reach the upper 90s.

Watching the Atlantic

A tropical wave moving through the eastern Atlantic has at least a 70% chance to develop over the coming days. It is far from Texas, with no local impacts expected at this time.