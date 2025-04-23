The Brief Today is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day Soggy Weather Through at Least Midday Isolated Afternoon Downpours Hotter, Humid Pattern Follows



Today is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day. A line of storms is possible this Wednesday morning, then scattered rain throughout the afternoon.

Outside the rain, temperature highs reach the low 80s.

Periods of stormy weather, slick streets

A line of strong storms rocketed toward the Houston area early this morning, then stalled making for a very challenging forecast.

Overall, conditions should stay favorable for much of the day for rainy weather and at least scattered afternoon storms. There will be potential for more than 2 inches of rain in spots. Clouds and rain will likely hold afternoon temperatures close to 80.

Houston radar

Hotter weather by the weekend

Thursday and Friday will still bring the chance of afternoon pop-up storms, but also warmer highs in the mid 80s. This weekend, chances of rain are much lower, so expect sunshine and hot temps in the upper 80s.

