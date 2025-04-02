Houston weather: Wind advisory in effect, humid with highs in the 80s

The Brief Wind Advisory Until 5pm Today Humid with Record Highs Today - Friday Slight Chance for Storms North Rainy Saturday, then Much Cooler



Wednesday looks mostly cloudy, windy and muggy with a few light showers. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m.

Windy and muggy pattern

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will bring winds from the south between 15 to 30 miles per hour, so "hold on to your hat."

Also, be careful on the highways because high profile vehicles like 18 wheelers could be pushed by brief wind gusts, so give them plenty of room. Otherwise, you'll notice summer-like humidity and temperatures that will be close to record highs in the upper 80s.

Severe weather outbreak

The National Weather Service has issued a rare high risk for severe storms and tornadoes for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky.

Many other areas from North Texas to the Indiana could see large hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes, too.

For our area, there is a slight chance for strong storms closer to Huntsville, College Station and Livingston over the next few days.

Saturday washout then chilly

For now, plan on rain nearly everywhere in the Houston area on Saturday. The intensity is still unclear, but there will be a chance for some strong storms especially north and northeast of Houston.

A cold front will move in after the rain and it will get legitimately chilly. There is no concern for any freezing temperatures as those are extremely rare in April and models are showing lows closer to the upper 40s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night, and that's pretty chilly for springtime.