Houston weather: Warm, breezy Wednesday in the 80s, Easter showers possible

The Brief Humidity Slowly Returns Windy and Humid Tomorrow and Good Friday Scattered Storms Possible on Easter



It's a pleasant Wednesday morning, then the day becomes breezy and warm this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Transition day

After a quiet, calm start to the day, a Gulf breeze will return by the afternoon and humidity won't be far behind. Still, today looks pretty nice with mild temperatures in the low to mid-80s and reasonable humidity.

Muggy winds begin Thursday

A south breeze will kick in for Thursday and Good Friday - we're talking 20-30 mph winds.

Muggy air will also increase, but rain chances remain low with only a stray drizzle expected. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Easter storms possible

Unfortunately, the GFS and Euro computer models are not in very good agreement on the timing and intensity of rain in Easter, but the bottom line is that showers are still likely on Sunday and a few strong storms are now a concern.

The latest outlook from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas just north of Houston for a chance of severe storms on Sunday and early Monday.