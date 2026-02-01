Houston weather: Warmer week with early shower chances

The Brief Milder day on Monday Warmer temperatures this week Rain chances rise on Tuesday



Our mornings will start off cold for the new week, but we'll be seeing better temps in the afternoons.

Monday starts chilly

The work week starts in the upper 30s for most of Southeast Texas, but the afternoon should be pleasant with high temperatures in the 60s. Some areas will even see a welcomed upper 60s as the clear skies will allow the sun to really warm up the area.

The return of the Gulf breeze sets up Tuesday morning to be much milder.

Warming this week with showers

After a cold weekend, forecast highs are expected to reach the widespread 60s/low-70s this week.

High pressure builds back into Texas, keeping skies clear.

Our next best chance for rain will be on Tuesday with scattered showers expected before our next cold front arrives.

Nice next weekend

The end of the week looks dry, and the temperatures move to slightly above normal. That means the start of next weekend should be pleasant for outdoor fun in Houston.

Image 1 of 2 ▼