The Brief Mild mornings and hot days Hit-and-miss showers Tropical storm forming in open Atlantic



High temperatures start the week in the low and middle 90s, and Wednesday looks very similar.

Warm with a slim chance of rain

Look for highs near 90 close to the coast and closer to 95 inland. Humidity will be reasonably pleasant, so the heat index shouldn't feel too uncomfortable. Isolated afternoon downpours are possible with a shower or two south of the Houston area. Also of note — allergy levels are rising, so be prepared for tree and ragweed pollen today.

Very warm afternoons, spotty showers

For the rest of this week, overnight low temperatures will mostly run in the upper-60s to mid-70s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. The chance for showers or isolated storms will run about 20% each day with a slight increase by the weekend. No cold fronts are on the way over the next seven days.

Gabrielle forming in Atlantic

A large, disorganized tropical disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic is likely to become Gabrielle over the next 24-36 hours. There's a good chance of it becoming the season's second hurricane this weekend, but the good news is that it is unlikely to strike land. At least two more tropical waves are expected to move off the coast of Africa and either or both could end up becoming a named storm, but these systems are thousands of miles from Texas.