Houston weather: Warm temperatures expected Tuesday

The Brief Dense Fog Advisory Midnight to 10am Spring-like Highs Midweek, Then a Brief Cool-Down BBQ Cookoff and Rodeo Forecast Looking Solid



FOG GIVES WAY TO A WARMER DAY

Low clouds early Tuesday will gradually break for some afternoon sunshine. Highs will climb into the 70s, with inland areas possibly hitting upper 70s, though the coast stays closer to 60. Milder temperatures move in on Tuesday night along with another batch for fog.

WARMEST DAY WEDNESDAY, THEN A MODEST COOL-DOWN

Morning fog could linger near the coast Tuesday and Wednesday, but warming will kick in Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s—above average but not scorching—thanks to south winds and sunshine. A dry cold front rolls in Wednesday night, dropping temps back to seasonal norms Thursday along with breezy winds. No big rain expected with the front, just a few sprinkles at most. By Friday, onshore flow kicks back in, pushing highs into the low 70s through the weekend.

BBQ COOKOFF AND RODEO SET FOR NICE WEATHER

The BBQ Cookoff and Rodeo kickoff look promising with quiet weather for the most part. Highs in the 70s dominate late week for the Rodeo. There may be a few showers this weekend, but no severe weather or extreme cold in sight—better than some past years!

