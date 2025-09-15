The Brief Only isolated rain possible Tuesday Temps above normal all week Tropical storm this week far away



We're locked into a pretty warm pattern with very few changes over the next several days.

A jet stream pattern known as an omega block will place Texas under high pressure, which will aid in our very warm days.

Overnight lows will only fall into the 70s with afternoon highs in the mid-90s. Watch for a few spotty showers with otherwise quiet conditions.

Very warm pattern locked in

Each day this week looks unseasonably warm both overnight and for afternoon highs. Average lows and highs for this week are about 70 and 90, but Houston should continue to see lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s. There will be just enough moisture to allow for an isolated few showers each day with slightly higher chances by the end of the week.

Gabrielle likely to form in Atlantic

A broad area of low pressure out in the Atlantic Ocean, now identified by the National Hurricane Center as Invest 92L, is showing signs of strengthening, but it's very far from us and is not going to be a threat to our area. We have only had six total named storms this year and only one hurricane named Erin that became a category 5, but did not strike land.