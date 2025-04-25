Houston weather: Warm Friday with some late-day storms

The Brief Warm today with a few PM storms Sunny and very warm weekend Allergy levels remain high



Following last night's heavy storms, today looks calmer. But as we hit highs in the mid to upper 80s, widely scattered late-day storms are possible, especially north and west of the Houston area.

Remember that the sunshine and UV levels are higher this time of the year, so protect yourself not only from the heat, but the sun as well.

Warming trend kicks in

Average highs for this time of the year are in the low 80s, but our actual afternoon temperatures will stay above average by about 5-7 degrees this weekend through at least Tuesday with only isolated showers.

Grass pollen season

For late April, we are past the height of oak pollen season, but levels are still considered moderate. However, as temperatures get hotter, grass pollen is on the rise and will likely remain in the heavy category through the weekend.