Houston weather: Isolated Tuesday evening storms due to cold front

The Brief Cold front brings evening storm threat Breezy, chilly weather on the way! Catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Melissa nears Jamaica



Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the 80s. However, a cold front will push in later in the afternoon and cause some brief storms.

Cold front brings quick storms

A significant cold front will move through Southeast Texas late this afternoon, which will bring a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms between around 3 to 6 p.m.

The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail. Following the front, conditions are expected to clear out quickly tonight, with much cooler moving in for Wednesday. Make sure to stay weather-aware for after-school and the afternoon commute due to a potential line of storms.

Pleasant and cooler weather follows

Behind the cold front, the Houston-area can look forward to a stretch of significantly cooler and pleasant fall weather through the rest of the week.

Daytime high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s starting Wednesday, a noticeable change from the warm conditions of the last six weeks. Nighttime lows will also become quite chilly, dipping into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week. The outlook for Halloween on Friday is shaping up to be cool and dry, perfect for trick-or-treating.

Catastrophic hurricane threat in Caribbean

Hurricane Melissa is an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane and its core is slamming Jamaica today. Approaching landfall, it has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.

Jamaica is bracing for catastrophic and life-threatening conditions, including destructive winds, storm surge of up to 9 to 13 feet on the south coast, and rainfall totals of 15 to 30 inches, which will lead to widespread flash flooding and possible landslides today and early Wednesday.