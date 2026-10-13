Houston weather: Scattered rain chances Tuesday, cold front this weekend

The Brief Scattered Downpours Continue Tuesday Temperatures Remain Warm Until Cold Front Friday Cooler This Weekend



When you step out the door this morning, you may notice the high humidity that will be accompanying the warm temperatures.

Warm with downpours Tuesday

Afternoon highs Tuesday through Thursday will remain in the low 90s. Humidity is also elevated with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. Scattered downpours will continue Tuesday, especially during the afternoon with lower rain chances Wednesday.

Late week cold front

A cold front will be sweeping across the region on Friday, ushering in beautiful weather in Houston this weekend! We will likely see highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the low 60s to upper 50s in some spots. You can also expect a drop in humidity with an increase in winds.

One area to watch in the Atlantic

There's still one area to watch in the far east Atlantic, near the Cabo Verde Islands. A disorganized area of showers and storms has a low 10% chance for tropical development. Wind shear will likely limit development in the near future. At this point, there is nothing threatening Texas from the tropics.