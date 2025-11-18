Houston weather: Possible record high for Tuesday, upcoming rain forecast

The Brief Record High Temperatures Continue Drought Worsens, Relief On The Way Rain Chances Increase This Week



The warm trend is expected to hold through the start of the week and rain chances for Thursday and Friday are a little high.

Warm week ahead

More daily record highs are in jeopardy, especially today and potentially Wednesday. We are within a few degrees of each daily record high for the next few days. Today, we are forecasting 84 and the record set back in 2017 is 84. We could not just tie but possibly set a new record.

Drought worsens

Nearly our entire viewing area is in some sort of drought risk. Widespread severe and moderate drought levels persist from Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty, Chambers, and Galveston Counties among many more.

Areas should get some relief in the near future - models suggest about an inch or two of rain to fall across much of the area in the next 7 days.

Rain is on the way

By Wednesday, rain chances increase with daily rain chances lasting until Saturday. Our longer-term forecast models are showing potential for above average precipitation than what we typically see this time of year.

The potential for a couple of strong storm systems between Nov. 20 and 30 is also showing up, so it could get rocky then. It's still far too early to be confident on the timing, but just be aware that there may be storms for Thanksgiving week.