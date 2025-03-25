Houston weather: Tuesday highs to reach upper-80s, sunny with clear skies

The Brief Hot Afternoon Today, Some Air Quality Issues FOX 26 Storm Alert Day Thursday and Friday Heavy Rain Threat to End the Week



Tuesday starting off mild with patchy fog, then expect the weather to turn sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Hot sunshine Tuesday

Clear skies and light winds will allow high temperatures to range from the low 80s to the low 90s with most Houston area highs near 89. As is typical on sunny days with light winds in the Houston area, ozone pollution is likely, so the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert level orange - unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Most people will not be affected, but those with sensitive lungs should not exert themselves outdoors this afternoon. This is a very common advisory and we will have dozens of these in the weeks and months to come.

Heavy Rain Possible Thursday, Friday

We have labeled Thursday and Friday as FOX 26 Storm Alert Days due to the potential for heavy storms. It looks like waves of heavy rain could bring more than 5 inches to some locations, but the exact timing and location is still uncertain.

In general, prepare for ugly weather beginning mid to late Thursday and into at least early Friday. Rain totals will vary, but may be heavy enough to cause some flooding, to check back for updates on a developing weather setup.

Quiet weather for the weekend

So far, it looks like a partly cloudy and warm weekend with highs in the mid 80s and only isolated showers expected.

