Houston weather: Cold Tuesday with chilly winds from the north

The Brief Cool Start To the Day Grab a Jacket if You’re Heading Out For New Years Above Average Start to 2026



Before you head out the door on Tuesday, make sure to grab your jacket to help stay warm from the cold winds.

Cold start to the day

This morning, temperatures across the area got down to the lower 40s and 30s. Winds are still out of the north at 10-15 mph, meaning it feels much colder as you walk out the door. Temperatures for tomorrow morning will mimic what we saw today, then slowly warming up by the end of the week.

New Year's forecast

Heading out to ring in 2026? Grab that jacket! We will see temperatures in the 40s as we approach that midnight hour. Highs for New Year's Eve are expected to be in the 60s and by New Year's Day warming up to the 70s.

Above average start to 2026

We will warm into the 70s by New Year's Day and the 80s by Friday of this week. Going into the weekend, those mid to upper 70s will persist. As we look at long-range model data, the first about 10 days of 2026 seem to be trending on the warmer side of things.