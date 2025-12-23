Houston weather: Tuesday highs could reach 80s, warmth continues through Christmas

The Brief Coastal Fog and Very Warm Temperatures Today Unseasonably Warm Pattern Through Christmas Brief Cool-down Before New Year’s



Tuesday is looking a bit warmer than it was yesterday, so there is a chance of hitting a record high temperature.

Fog and warmth today

Areas of patchy fog and low clouds are likely to persist along the beaches and bays as warm, humid air remains in place across the Houston and Galveston area. Afternoon conditions turn very warm again for late December, with a mix of clouds and high temperatures once again reaching at least 80 in many spots.

Today's record high for Houston is 81 degrees, so that is in jeopardy.

Very warm Christmas forecast

The unseasonably warm pattern continues through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gulf breezes and elevated humidity keep temperatures well above normal, giving the holiday a springlike feel rather than a winter one.

No significant fronts or widespread rain are expected to impact Christmas plans at this time, so the main issue to be morning fog and highs near 80.

New Year's Outlook

Looking ahead toward New Year’s, forecast confidence decreases, but there are growing signs of a pattern change

Some model guidance suggests a cooler air mass may arrive around New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, potentially bringing a more seasonable or even chilly feel back to Southeast Texas. It looks like this will be relatively brief with about three days of chilly air.