Houston weather: Pleasant, warm conditions for Tuesday; rain chances midweek

The Brief Warming to near average temps after a cold start Increasing clouds and a few showers return midweek Storms possible late week



Though Tuesday morning is a tad cool, expect plenty of sun and warm conditions for the afternoon.

Looking great today

Day air remains in place across Southeast Texas today, so expect plenty of sunshine with light winds and comfortable conditions from morning through the afternoon. There may be an increase in high clouds by late today and there is a slim chance for a few sprinkles.

Clouds and showers midweek

Moisture begins to return by Wednesday into Thursday, bringing more cloud cover and a few scattered showers. Rain will be spotty, but isolated downpours are possible, especially Thursday.

Storms possible late week

On Friday and Saturday, a stronger system brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce brief heavier rain, but so far rain looks not and miss.