Houston weather: Muggy, humid Tuesday with scattered storms

The Brief Muggy with Scattered PM Storms Today FOX 26 Storm Alert Day Wednesday Hotter, Humid Extended Forecast



There is patchy fog for Tuesday morning and the combination of high humidity, a stalled front and a few areas of low pressure at the jet stream level could bring a few rounds of showers and storms.

Warm, humid Tuesday with late-day rain

Following yesterday's torrential storms that dropped 3 to 5 inches of rain in a very short burst, the leftover moisture will bring morning fog and mist, then a muggy day. Highs should reach the mid 80s with some upper 80s west of Houston.

Once we reach the mid 80s, scattered storms could begin to pop up. Rain could affect school pick-up times and could linger through the afternoon commute.

Chance of heavy storms Wednesday

Conditions are looking more favorable for storms tomorrow and there is ample moisture to support some heavy ones. April, May and June are typically our rainiest months in the Houston area and, like we saw on Monday, ordinary storms can get nasty with little warning.

As far as timing, for now it looks like approximately as early as noon and as late as 7 p.m. If storms are as intense as yesterday's and as intense as models are predicting, watch for more than 3 inches possible.

Lots of upper 80s on the way

The weather beginning on Thursday should get progressively hotter with muggy mornings and afternoon highs running about 6 to 8 degrees above average for this time of year. Isolated showers will be possible, but nothing widespread is expected through the weekend.