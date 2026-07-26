Houston weather: Triple-digit heat to grip area as advisories

The Brief Triple-digit temps are expected during the work week. Upper-level ridge builds heat across the country. The Gulf, Atlantic & Caribbean are quiet for now.



Triple-digit heat ahead

A stronger heat wave kicks in next week as sunshine increases and rain chances remain slim to none. Actual temperatures will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees most days, with even higher heat index values.

So please take it easy in the heat, use sunscreen and drink plenty of water!

Heat advisories in Texas

A persistent upper-level ridge above the Central and Southern U.S. continues to bring dangerous heat for the next several days. Spots north of the Houston area are under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday, and more Heat Advisories are expected to be issued in Houston as the week progresses. Triple-digit heat will continue during the work week.

Atlantic Basin quiet

So far this season, there have been 2 tropical storms, Authur and Bertha. Bertha brought 3 to 5 inches of rain for parts of the area last week, but is gone at this point. Due to wind shear, Saharan dust and a strengthening El Niño, there are no tropical cyclones expected for at least the next 7 days. However, keep in mind the peak of hurricane season is not until September 10th.

The hurricane season runs all the way through the end of November.