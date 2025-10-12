Houston weather: Warm, dry conditions continue

The Brief Unseasonably Warm The Week Ahead Fire Danger Continues Drought Conditions Worsen



Another above average day is expected for today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for southeast Texas.

More warm temperatures

Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October as long-range models continue to show above average temperatures for our portion of the country and below average precipitation as well.

Pollen levels remain high with ragweed extremely high.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

Drought conditions state and areawide are getting worse. Moderate drought conditions are now present in parts of Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Liberty counties.

Dry vegetation, strong winds, and low humidity values are leading to an increased risk for fire danger, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change.

Some counties in the FOX 26 area are now under a burn ban. If you see a fire, alert local officials immediately. Limit any type of outdoor activity that could spark a flame.

As we continue to have minimal rain chances in the forecast, drought conditions and fire conditions will continue to worsen.

In the tropics

A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. This is expected to be our next named storm of the season and has a medium chance of development.

We now have had 11 named storms, 4 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes this season.

Hurricane season runs all the way through November 30th.