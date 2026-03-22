Houston weather: More record heat possible Sunday

The Brief Warm For The Last Weekend Of Rodeo Wildfire Danger Across Texas Rain-free Pattern Continues



It’s a great setup for a beach weekend, but stay hydrated and don’t forget sunscreen.

More heat records possible

A record high temperature was tied for the city of Houston on Saturday.

Bush Airport hit 87. The last time Houston was that warm on March 21 was in 1907.

Hobby Airport hit 86, breaking the daily high of 84 set in 2017.

Temperatures will climb again on Sunday. The record for Sunday is 89 degrees.

More unusually warm temps are in the forecast as a late spring/early summer-like pattern settles in.

Wildfire danger across Texas

Critical Fire Weather conditions prevail across the panhandle and west Texas today.

From Amarillo to Midland and into central Texas, there is an increased chance for wildfires to start and spread quickly.

Northerly winds will gust up to 45 mph with relative humidity values in the teens.

Dry stretch continues

Rain chances remain very low through the weekend and into early next week.

Expect continued sunshine and unseasonable warmth, with only a slight hint of a pattern change returning later next week.

Our ongoing drought will likely intensify.