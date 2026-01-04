Houston weather: Mild Sunday; warmer week ahead

The Brief Pleasant and mild today with sunshine and low humidity Strong warmup this week with record highs possible Friday rain followed by a cooler Houston Marathon weekend



Sunday delivers mostly sunny skies, dry air, and comfortable temperatures.

Comfortable, quiet Sunday

Afternoon highs reach the upper 60s to around 70, with light winds and excellent outdoor conditions across the area. It's looking perfect for Texans tailgating

Unseasonably warm week ahead

Temperatures climb steadily through the week as southerly winds return.

Highs move into the mid to upper 70s Monday, then approach the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, putting daily record highs in play.

The record highs this week from Monday through Thursday are 80, 80, 81 and 79 respectively, so the highest chance of a new record will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chilly air for the weekend

A weather system and associated cold front Friday will bring a chance for showers and possibly a few storms. Behind it, cooler air settles in for the weekend.

Saturday looks breezy and cool with highs back into the 60s and temperatures for the marathon on Sunday morning will likely fall into the 40s.