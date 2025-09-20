Houston weather: Hot end to Summer 2025

The Brief Last official weekend of summer is feeling hot Storm chances increasing Tropical Storm Gabrielle poses no risk to land



Temperatures remain above average

The last official weekend of summer will be hot and humid (for mid-September) with highs in the low to mid 90s today.

Temperatures may be limited a bit early next week as rain looks like it will be more widespread. Increasing cloud coverage could keep us in the upper 80s.

Allergy levels should remain high, especially ragweed and mold.

Rain chances increasing

Very isolated rain is possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours, but rain chances increase significantly by Sunday. Sunday and into the next week brings better potential for more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms as a more active jet stream interacts with increasing Gulf moisture.

Tropical update

Gabrielle remains a Tropical Storm and is slowly getting better organized and should strengthen into a Hurricane by late Sunday into Monday. Gabrielle is not a risk to us the United States and poses minimal impacts to Bermuda.

This Hurricane Season has been below average with only one hurricane and one major hurricane.

Besides Gabrielle, we are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives this a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.