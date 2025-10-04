Houston weather: Warm weekend with slight rain chances

The Brief Highs Remain in the Low 90s Rip Current Risk Slight Increase in Rain Chances Going into Next Week



Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October for your weekend and into next week.

More warm temperatures, watching increase in moisture

Today will be another above average day with highs in the low 90s for much of the area.

Rain-wise, look for a couple of passing showers today and Sunday followed by a better chance for a few storms late Sunday through Monday and Tuesday.

A High Risk of Rip Currents has been issued for all Gulf-facing beaches.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

A rapid drought is developing state and areawide, and communities west of Houston are finding themselves in moderate drought conditions.

Houston proper is not yet in a drought, but it is dry.

Dry vegetation is leading to an increased risk for brushfires, so be very cautious of any outdoor burning until conditions change. Lower humidity values also lead to an increase in fire danger.

In the tropics

There are couple of spots near and in the Gulf that have very little chances for development.

First, the NHC has highlighted some lingering storms over Florida and the Bahamas.

There is a jet stream disturbance that has sparked rain south of New Orleans. Chances look low for an organized tropical system, but it's not impossible. We'll look for some scattered showers locally tied in with that system by Monday.

Elsewhere in the distant Atlantic, there will likely be a depression or storm forming next week, but it's thousands of miles away and the long-term path is uncertain.

The next two names on the list for tropical systems are Jerry and Karen.