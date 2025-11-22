Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Light weekend rain chances; storms possible next week

By Peyton Galyean
Published  November 22, 2025 10:20am CST
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Saturday, Nov. 22 morning forecast

Starting Saturday off with storms across the area, but that gives way to a mix of clouds and sunshine for Sunday before storm chances return Monday and Tuesday leading to a cool down just in time for Thanksgiving. FOX 26 meteorologist Peyton Galyean has the details.

The Brief

    • Scattered Storms Possible
    • Wet Start to the Week
    • Thanksgiving outlook trending cooler and drier

HOUSTON - This weekend's rain chances shouldn't impact your plans, but be prepared for some issues if you're doing anything on Monday.

Storm chances Saturday

This morning a line of strong storms made its way through the area with a weak cold front. These storms were not severe but probably woke you up this morning. 

Scattered showers will persist throughout the morning, some even tomorrow too.

Weekend into Monday forecast

On Monday, attention returns to thunderstorm potential, especially later in the day as moisture streams in ahead of the next system. Some rain could be heavy Monday night through early Tuesday. 

Right now, NW Harris County is in a level 1 risk of severe weather. I would not be surprised to see more of our area added to it. 

The risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding is also possible — all of Southeast Texas is at a Level 1 risk for that.

Thanksgiving overview for Houston

Heading into the holiday week, after Monday, the trend looks favorable for travel and outdoor plans. 

After Monday’s potential disturbances, most of the Thanksgiving period appears drier and feeling much more like the holidays with lower temperatures and lower humidity. Expect highs in the 60s for Thanksgiving and seasonably chilly air into the long holiday weekend.

