Houston weather: Light weekend rain chances; storms possible next week

The Brief Scattered Storms Possible Wet Start to the Week Thanksgiving outlook trending cooler and drier



This weekend's rain chances shouldn't impact your plans, but be prepared for some issues if you're doing anything on Monday.

Storm chances Saturday

This morning a line of strong storms made its way through the area with a weak cold front. These storms were not severe but probably woke you up this morning.

Scattered showers will persist throughout the morning, some even tomorrow too.

Weekend into Monday forecast

On Monday, attention returns to thunderstorm potential, especially later in the day as moisture streams in ahead of the next system. Some rain could be heavy Monday night through early Tuesday.

Right now, NW Harris County is in a level 1 risk of severe weather. I would not be surprised to see more of our area added to it.

The risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding is also possible — all of Southeast Texas is at a Level 1 risk for that.

Thanksgiving overview for Houston

Heading into the holiday week, after Monday, the trend looks favorable for travel and outdoor plans.

After Monday’s potential disturbances, most of the Thanksgiving period appears drier and feeling much more like the holidays with lower temperatures and lower humidity. Expect highs in the 60s for Thanksgiving and seasonably chilly air into the long holiday weekend.