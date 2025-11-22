Houston weather: Light weekend rain chances; storms possible next week
HOUSTON - This weekend's rain chances shouldn't impact your plans, but be prepared for some issues if you're doing anything on Monday.
Storm chances Saturday
This morning a line of strong storms made its way through the area with a weak cold front. These storms were not severe but probably woke you up this morning.
Scattered showers will persist throughout the morning, some even tomorrow too.
Weekend into Monday forecast
On Monday, attention returns to thunderstorm potential, especially later in the day as moisture streams in ahead of the next system. Some rain could be heavy Monday night through early Tuesday.
Right now, NW Harris County is in a level 1 risk of severe weather. I would not be surprised to see more of our area added to it.
The risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding is also possible — all of Southeast Texas is at a Level 1 risk for that.
Thanksgiving overview for Houston
Heading into the holiday week, after Monday, the trend looks favorable for travel and outdoor plans.
After Monday’s potential disturbances, most of the Thanksgiving period appears drier and feeling much more like the holidays with lower temperatures and lower humidity. Expect highs in the 60s for Thanksgiving and seasonably chilly air into the long holiday weekend.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority