The Brief Flood Watch South and West of Houston until Friday Night Nearly All Areas Will Get 1 to 2 inches of rain, with isolated 4 to 5 inches totals Scattered Showers and Storms for Houston



Thursday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day. Expect there to be showers with pockets of heavy rain south of Houston, and rainy, isolated storms near Houston as temperatures reach the mid-70s.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service reports a flood watch is in effect for Colorado, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Matagorda, Wharton, Jackson and Calhoun Counties through Friday afternoon,

This includes the cities of Columbus, First Colony, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Pecan Grove, Sugar Land, Weimar, Mission Bend, Eagle Lake, Lake Jackson, Freeport, Ganado, Angleton,

El Campo, Clute, Surfside Beach, Pearland, Edna, Wharton, Bay City, Palacios, and Alvin.





Animated radar view of the Houston metro area over the past 30 minutes.

Rainy Astros Opening Day

While Harris County is not under a Flood Watch, Houston will still receive waves of moderate to heavy rain with drizzly weather in between. Expect wet roads Thursday morning with scattered showers this afternoon. The chance for heavier rain increases tonight through Friday and could even linger until early Saturday morning.

Overall accumulations could range from about 2 to 3 inches in Harris County, two inches in Montgomery, and potential for 3 to 5 inches in a few spots in Brazoria, Fort Bend and all areas south and west of those counties through Friday night.

Rain not likely major

With an area of low pressure taking its time passing over the Texas coastline, we won't just have a brief round of rain that we get when a cold front passes through. Instead, there will be a few waves of rain. The heaviest looks like it will hold off until Friday afternoon, so be aware that the afternoon commute could be a messy one.

There also is a chance for one or two severe storms that could briefly produce gusty winds or hail, but again, that is not expected to be widespread.

Weekend weather

Rain should come to an end early Saturday followed by weekend high temperatures in the mid 80s along with high humidity, so heat index values could feel closer to 90 degrees.