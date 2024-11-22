Happy Friday, everyone. It's a big travel day and the start of some changes for our weekend.

Firstly, travel today will be just fine for a road trip or flying to most locations across the country with a few exceptions.

Weather delays are possible with some wet snow for places like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, possibly New York.

On the West Coast, windy and rainy weather will affect areas from San Francisco to Seattle.

Locally, everything is looking terrific today and this weekend.

The main change you'll notice is that Saturday will be slightly warmer and Sunday will be noticeably warmer.

Next week will have some ups and downs, but will mostly stay warmer than average for late November.

A cold front is scheduled for Thanksgiving, but it's just too early to predict the exact timing, so be prepared for cooler and drizzly weather just in case.