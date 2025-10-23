Houston weather: Warm, pleasant Thursday; FOX 26 Storm Alert over the weekend

The Brief Increasing Moisture, Isolated Showers Today Fox 26 Storm Alert Friday Night through Sunday Morning Melissa Set to Strengthen, Drift Across Caribbean



Another pleasant day ahead with a cool morning ahead of a sunny and warm afternoon in the 80s. Prepare for the heavy rain coming to the area over the weekend.

Moisture surge today to Friday

Expect rising humidity today with a chance of isolated showers under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions remain mild with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Keep an umbrella handy for possible brief showers this afternoon, then spotty storms Friday afternoon.

Stormy weekend ahead

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect for Friday night, Saturday and through Sunday morning. A potent weather system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall could lead to localized flooding.

Stay flexible with weekend plans and monitor updates closely with our FOX 26 Weather App. All of our available models indicate a likely line of hefty storms early on Saturday morning, then scattered storms for the afternoon and a possible final line of storms overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Melissa is about to intensify in the Caribbean, with slow, drifting movement. It poses a growing threat of heavy rain, flash flooding, and strong winds to Caribbean islands, including Haiti, Jamaica, and Cuba.

Rainfall of 10 inches or more is possible in some areas along with hurricane force winds. The forecast track is about as uncertain as it gets, but, in general, the area from Jamaica to Haiti will have the biggest risk. No threat to Texas.