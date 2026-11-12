Houston weather: Sunny skies Thursday with a slight breeze

The Brief Sunshine returns to end the week Highs in the 70s Thursday through Friday Weekend rain chance, then cooler air



Thursday is looking clear and sunny after the last couple of cloudy days.

Sunshine returns

A cold front swept across southeast Texas overnight. That has cleared our skies and will usher in much drier air to end the work week.

A mostly sunny stretch

Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s and a couple of cooler nights in the low 50s. Some cities, mainly north of Houston will dip into the 40s.

Rain returns late wekend

A few showers or storms may develop late Saturday and hang around much of Sunday as another front moves toward Southeast Texas. The timing is still uncertain, but expect the chance for downpours to possibly impact your weekend plans. Southeast Texas is under a 1/4 risk for street flooding on Sunday.