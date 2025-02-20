Houston weather: Extreme Cold Warning in effect, highs in 40s

The Brief Arctic Air Not Going Away Yet! Some Sun Today, Still Very Cold Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight Weekend Showers, then Warmer



An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday due to wind chills near 10 degrees. Freezing temperatures in the morning, then some sunshine but staying cold with highs close to 40.

How long will the cold in Houston linger?

Frigid Thursday Morning:

Temperatures this morning ranged from 20-30 degrees with single digit wind chills! Today, with a partly sunny sky, we will get a bit warmer than yesterday, but still quite cold with highs close to 40 and wind chills still near 30.

Clouds, More Cold Air Friday:

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through at least 10 a.m. Friday. Expect a dreary, cold day with highs in the upper 30s and an isolated drizzle possible.

Showers Likely This Weekend:

As winds begin to switch to a slightly milder direction this weekend, showers will become more likely with a few storms possible from late Saturday through Sunday. Looks for highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and near 60 by Sunday.

Warmer Next Week:

Sunshine and milder Gulf breezes should allow our afternoon temperatures to return to the 70s for much of next week - possibly even the upper 70s. Fog will be possible each morning with lows in the 50s.