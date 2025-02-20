Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Washington County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Colorado County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Wharton County, Brazos County, Inland Jackson County, Waller County, Fort Bend County, Walker County
5
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
Cold Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Inland Matagorda County, Galveston Island, Inland Galveston County, San Jacinto County, Chambers County, Inland Brazoria County, Polk County, Southern Liberty County
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Inland Jackson County, Houston County, Washington County, Inland Brazoria County, Southern Liberty County, Montgomery County, Brazos County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County, Polk County, Inland Harris County, Inland Galveston County, Colorado County, Waller County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Chambers County, Grimes County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cherokee County

Houston weather: Extreme Cold Warning in effect, highs in 40s

By
Published  February 20, 2025 7:14am CST
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Houston weather: Very cold wind chills Thursday morning

Temperatures Thursday morning ranged from 20 to 30 degrees with single digit wind chills! An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. due to wind chills near 10 degrees. Freezing temperature will stay around for the morning, then some sunshine, but staying cold with highs close to 40.

The Brief

    • Arctic Air Not Going Away Yet!
    • Some Sun Today, Still Very Cold
    • Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight
    • Weekend Showers, then Warmer

HOUSTON - An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday due to wind chills near 10 degrees. Freezing temperatures in the morning, then some sunshine but staying cold with highs close to 40.

How long will the cold in Houston linger?

Frigid Thursday Morning:

Temperatures this morning ranged from 20-30 degrees with single digit wind chills! Today, with a partly sunny sky, we will get a bit warmer than yesterday, but still quite cold with highs close to 40 and wind chills still near 30.

Clouds, More Cold Air Friday:

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through at least 10 a.m. Friday. Expect a dreary, cold day with highs in the upper 30s and an isolated drizzle possible.

Showers Likely This Weekend:

As winds begin to switch to a slightly milder direction this weekend, showers will become more likely with a few storms possible from late Saturday through Sunday. Looks for highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and near 60 by Sunday.

Warmer Next Week:

Sunshine and milder Gulf breezes should allow our afternoon temperatures to return to the 70s for much of next week - possibly even the upper 70s. Fog will be possible each morning with lows in the 50s.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

WeatherHouston