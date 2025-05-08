Houston weather: Warm Thursday in the 80s, Mother's Day weather forecast

The Brief Warm Day with Evening Rain Possible Isolated Storms Overnight/Early Friday Mother's Day Looking Great



There's patchy fog Thursday morning, then it gets warm with highs in the 80s. Looking ahead, Mother's Day is expected to be warm and dry!

Warm sunshine Thursday, storms not over

The National Weather Service still has counties well southwest of Houston at a slight risk of strong storms, mostly this evening and overnight tonight.

Otherwise, it's going to be a warm Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll maintain a slight chance for isolated showers and storms through Friday and Saturday, but it doesn't look widespread and temperatures should be fairly comfortable.

Mother's Day good weather news

A cold front will move through today and Friday, leaving behind a gradual lowering of humidity and some pretty nice temperatures for May.

For now, it looks like we'll have a good chance of morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for Mother's Day morning and a sunny, dry day.

Prepare for heat next week

It's that time of the year for an early taste of summer...highs in the 90s are in the outlook for much of next week.