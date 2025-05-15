Houston weather: Thursday heat could set new record, heat index in 100s

The Brief Record Heat Possible for a Third Day in a Row Heat Index 100-105 Extreme Heat For Central Texas



It's another hot and breezy day with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Thursday could be another chance of record heat for the third day in a row.

Heat dome in control

Houston hit a high temperature of 95 on Tuesday, which set a new record - replacing the previous record high of 94. Wednesday’s record high was 93 and Houston soared to 96 degrees!

Today’s high at Bush and Hobby are both 94 degrees and we will likely surpass that later today. The hottest weather in the United States is scorching cities like Austin, San Antonio, Del Rio and Laredo. Plan on more record-breaking heat for the next couple of days with temperature staying above the normal for May through the weekend.

Not many changes coming

All indications are that the pattern of unusually hot weather will remain in place for at least the next week. Rain chances will be slim to none through this week with a 10% chance this weekend. Look for a slightly better chance for a few showers by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overall, record or near record afternoon highs aren't going away any time soon.

Remember heat safety

Keep an extra close eye on the elderly, children and anyone exerting themselves outdoors during this heat wave. Excessive sweating, dizziness or nausea are symptoms of heat exhaustion - in that case, get in the air conditioning, drink cool water and even pour cool water on your head.

If someone has dry, hot skin and appears to be losing consciousness, that is heat stroke and can be deadly, so call 911 and get that person cooled as soon as possible.