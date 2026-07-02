Houston weather: Scattered storms Thursday amid summer heat

The Brief Scattered storms return this afternoon Heat with spotty storms for the 4th of July and World Cup Extreme heat grips the East Coast



Today will be like the last few days with hot and humid conditions, but expect to see some clouds in the sky. There is also the chance of scattered afternoon storms.

Scattered storms this afternoon

Expect a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s before scattered thunderstorms develop later this afternoon.

Not everyone will see rain, but any storm could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Hot holiday forecast

Summer heat continues through the Fourth of July with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values nearing 100 degrees. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms remain possible for holiday celebrations and outdoor events, including FIFA World Cup.

Extreme heat in the east

A dangerous heat wave continues across parts of the eastern United States with widespread triple-digit highs and a heat index near 110. Extreme heat warnings in effect for millions as oppressive humidity and prolonged high temperatures create hazardous conditions.