Houston weather: Warm Thursday to kickoff Houston rodeo BBQ contest

The Brief Breezy and very warm today Quiet weather for BBQ Cook-Off and Go Texan Day Spring-like weather continues into the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo



Today is the kickoff of the Houston rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and the weather looks pleasant with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Breezy and very warm today

Following a humid, breezy morning, today turns partly sunny and unseasonably warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. The record high for Houston is 86 today, so we'll get close. South and east winds will be breezy at times keeping the air muggy through tonight. Patchy fog and a few lighty showers may develop late tonight as humidity increases.

Quiet weather for cook-off and Go Texan Day

Conditions remain favorable for outdoor events, including the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and Friday’s Go Texan Day, but there is a chance for a few sprinkles, otherwise just unseasonably warm.

Expect warm afternoons in the low to mid 80s, mild mornings in the 60s, and mainly rain-free weather with only some early morning fog possible.

Spring-like start to rodeo season

The weekend and start of Rodeo activities continue the spring preview. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low 80s and comfortable evenings.

Overall, the weather is looking fine for the first few days of concerts and the carnival at NRG. Rain chances remain very limited through Tuesday, but a slight chance for storms could return by late next week.