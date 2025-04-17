Houston weather: Breezy, very warm Thursday; possible storms Easter Sunday

The Brief Muggy Winds Increasing Scattered Showers Likely for Easter A Few Strong Storms Possible



It's a mild Thursday morning in the 60s, while the afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy. Expect temperature highs in the mid to upper 80s later in the day.

Much warmer, more humid

A south breeze begins today and will get windier for Good Friday - wind gusts could exceed 30 mph on Friday along with very warm air and high humidity.

Rain will remain sparse today and tomorrow with only a few drizzles possible. Severe storms will be possible in West and North Texas.

Easter rain

A strong dip in the jet stream will bring a risk of severe storms for areas to our west on Saturday and that system will weaken a bit as it moves through here, but we still expect scattered showers at a minimum and probably a few hefty storms.

Otherwise, in between rain, we'll stay muggy with highs in the mid 80s.

Warm, humid, and unsettled next week

After a brief break from storms on Monday and Tuesday, a round of storms could return on Wednesday. Timing could change a bit, so stay tuned.