Houston weather: Pleasant Thursday temps in 80s, 'unhealthy for some' air quality

The Brief Beautiful April Weather Pleasant Mornings, Warmer Days Muggy Air Next Week



For Thursday morning, the weather is clear and dry in the 60s with warmer temperatures coming in the afternoon.

Quiet weather pattern continues

High pressure and dry air keeps our weather nearly perfect again today. A south breeze will return, so overnight low temperatures won't be quite as cool over the next few days, but still pretty nice.

Our daily high temperatures will also get warmer - back in the middle 80s for a few days with some upper 80s expected by Sunday and Monday.

A couple of issues to be aware of include rising levels of grass and weed pollen and some elevated ozone during the day, which can affect some people with sensitive lungs.

Dry front

A dry cold from will sweep across southeast Texas tonight. This front is rain-free and will only drop temperatures a touch by Friday. Overall, our weather stays dry through at least the middle of next week.

Looking ahead to Easter weekend

Rain could return in the days leading up to Easter, but it's a bit far off to be confident as to the exact timing. Between the Euro and GFS computer models, we'll watch for a round of showers and storms sometime on Friday, Saturday or possibly Easter Sunday.

