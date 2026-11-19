The Brief Mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the mid-70s will continue through Friday, accompanied by cool nights and patchy fog. Saturday looks mostly sunny before a weak front brings a slight chance of showers on Sunday. Another round of showers and storms is possible early next week, though drier conditions are currently favored for Thanksgiving.



Southeast Texas residents can expect mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend, with dry conditions currently favored for Thanksgiving Day.

Weather in Houston this week

Mostly sunny skies will persist across the Houston area through Friday, with daytime highs reaching the mid-70s. Overnight temperatures will remain cool, bringing the possibility of patchy fog and mist.

The pleasant weather is expected to hold through Saturday under mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front moving through the region could trigger a few scattered showers on Sunday, though overall weekend conditions will remain mild.

Thanksgiving forecast in Houston

Looking ahead to next week, another round of showers and thunderstorms may move into the area early in the week before clearing out.

Current forecast guidance points toward drier weather returning in time for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.