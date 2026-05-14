Houston weather: Sunny, hot Thursday; Ozone Action Day
HOUSTON - Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under sunny skies. Light winds and strong sunshine will drive temperatures up quickly.
Ozone Alert today
Stagnant air will allow ozone levels to build, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Sensitive groups should limit time outdoors during peak heating hours.
Humidity and storms return
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Steamy air surges in next week, bringing muggy mornings and a shift back toward scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few showers are possible Sunday followed by increasing storms Monday and stronger storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.