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Houston weather: Sunny, hot Thursday; Ozone Action Day

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Published  May 14, 2026 7:39am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Sunny, hazy Thursday in the 90s

Houston weather: Sunny, hazy Thursday in the 90s

It's going to be another hot and sunny day for Thursday with highs reaching into the low 90s. It is also a Ozone Action Day as stagnant air will allow ozone levels to build so sensitive groups should limit time outside.

The Brief

    • Sunny and hot weather continues
    • Ozone Action Day in effect
    • Summer humidity & storms build next week

HOUSTON - Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under sunny skies. Light winds and strong sunshine will drive temperatures up quickly.

Ozone Alert today

Stagnant air will allow ozone levels to build, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Sensitive groups should limit time outdoors during peak heating hours.

Humidity and storms return

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Steamy air surges in next week, bringing muggy mornings and a shift back toward scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few showers are possible Sunday followed by increasing storms Monday and stronger storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.

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