The Brief Sunny and hot weather continues Ozone Action Day in effect Summer humidity & storms build next week



Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under sunny skies. Light winds and strong sunshine will drive temperatures up quickly.

Ozone Alert today

Stagnant air will allow ozone levels to build, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Sensitive groups should limit time outdoors during peak heating hours.

Humidity and storms return

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Steamy air surges in next week, bringing muggy mornings and a shift back toward scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few showers are possible Sunday followed by increasing storms Monday and stronger storms Tuesday and Wednesday.