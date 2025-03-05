Houston weather: Sunny, breezy Wednesday in upper-60s

The Brief Sunny with Very Low Humidity Still Breezy with Pleasant Temps Showers, Some Fog Return Late this Week



Wednesday starts off clear, windy and chilly then sunny, breezy and very dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Very Dry Breezes:

Following yesterday's strong thunderstorms, windy and dry conditions moved in and will remain in place today. Look for highs close to 70 with humidity dropping to near 15% this afternoon.

Thursday looks similar, but slightly less dry, especially near the coast. Also, be aware that tree pollen levels have increased and there may be higher than normal dust in the air today, so those with allergies might feel the changes.

Changes Friday & Saturday:

A south breeze will return on Friday, so we'll feel warmer and gradually more humid along with increasing clouds and a few drizzles. Saturday brings out best chances for rain.

So far, it doesn't look heavy or stormy, but scattered showers look likely along with muggy breezes. Another cold front will move through on Saturday, bringing an end to rain late in the day.

More Sun & Dry Air Coming:

Beginning Sunday, clear skies and low humidity is expected to move in and stay for several days. Look for lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Late next week, highs in the low to even mid 80s are possible.