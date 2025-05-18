Houston weather: Near record-high temps possible

The Brief Steamy Mornings and Near Record Highs Breezy & Hot Pattern Through Early This Week Daily Storms for North and Central TX Not Quite As Hot Next Week



Hot, humid, breezy patter continues

Houston was two degrees shy of tying a record on Saturday, peaking at 94 degrees. More records are possible this weekend through early next week.

"Feels Like" temps soared to the triple digits with higher humidity. Humidity will remain summer-like, and rain chances are low for the immediate Houston area.

Heat index values each day through the weekend and early next week will linger near 100 in the afternoons.

Strong storms could brush by

With our "heat dome" moving to the east over the northern Gulf Coast, it opens up the potential for severe storms from central Texas to Dallas to Texarkana. Otherwise, the focus remains on the hazardous heat.

Slight relief next week

It will still be very warm next week with temperatures remaining above average. But at least we are not expected to reach record-high temperature levels.

Look for highs in the middle 90s early next week and low 90s by the middle to late part of the week. Rain chances through next week remain on the low side at only about 10 to 20%.

