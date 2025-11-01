Houston weather: Sunday continues pleasant fall pattern

The Brief Daylight Saving Ends Fall Pattern Continues Slight Drought Improvement



The quiet weather was interrupted briefly for some of us on Sunday with a few showers and thunderstorms as a minor disturbance moved through the region.

Look for the weekend to end with no rain and dry air seeping back in from the north. The week ahead looks to be fantastic for this time of the year.

Drought update

The drought across Texas has actually improved thanks to some much needed rain the state got last weekend. Every drought category noted some sort of improvement this week compared to last week. Unfortunately, 8.5 million Texans still remain in some sort of drought level.

Daylight Saving Time ends

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight so you can get an extra hour of sleep! The time change also serves as a good reminder to replace batteries in smoke detectors and weather radios. Starting tomorrow, the sun will rise an hour earlier, around 6:30 a.m. and the sun will set an hour later, around 5:30 p.m.

Crisp autumn air dominates next week before warming up

By tomorrow, the front will have pushed all moisture out of the region, allowing the beautiful fall pattern to quickly return. Expect abundant sunshine and a refreshing air mass for the start of November. Daytime temperatures will settle back down to comfortable fall levels, and the clear conditions overnight will ensure a good, crisp chill as lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures both overnight and throughout the day will slowly increase by midweek as above-average temperatures return.

Tropics

The National Hurricane Center issued their last advisory on Melissa Friday. Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the Atlantic Basin during the next seven days. Hurricane season lasts for another month, ending on November 30.