Houston weather: Sun stays for Friday; late-weekend rain brings low flood chances

The Brief Cool start Friday with more bright sunshine Heavy rain and strong storms this weekend Cooler next week behind Sunday's front



A mostly sunny stretch

Temperatures will be dipping to the 40s and 50s tonight thanks to our most recent cold front.

Similar to today, Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s and a cool night in the low 50s. Some cities, mainly north of Houston, will dip into the 40s, so grab a light jacket for the early morning hours.

Rain returns late weekend

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Spotty showers or storms may develop late Saturday and interrupt your outdoor plans.

More widespread rain and storms are likely for much of Sunday as another cold front moves toward Southeast Texas. The timing is still uncertain, but expect the chance for downpours to possibly impact your weekend plans.

Southeast Texas is also under a 1/4 risk for street flooding on Sunday.

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Cooler next week behind Sunday's front

By Monday morning, temperatures will once again take a dip into the 50s, with highs only in the low 60s Monday afternoon. Rain should quickly move out by early Monday, making way for a mostly dry day.

Temperatures will also stay on the chilly side for Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.