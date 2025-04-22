Houston weather: Stormy day expected for Wednesday, FOX 26 Storm Alert Day issued

The Brief Muggy with Rounds of Heavy Rain Possible Wednesday FOX 26 Storm Alert Day Wednesday Hotter, Humid Extended Forecast



Heavy storms possible for Houston on Wednesday

Wednesday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day. Make sure you are prepared for rounds of heavy rain. That could make for a very slow morning and evening rush. Conditions are looking more favorable for storms Wednesday and there is ample moisture to support some heavy ones. April, May and June are typically our rainiest months in the Houston area and, like we saw on Monday, ordinary storms can get nasty with little warning. Keep in touch with us on FOX Local for updates on storms if and when they develop. As far as timing, for now it looks like a round possibly by mid-late morning followed by another round through the afternoon and early evening. If storms are as intense as Monday's, and as intense as models are predicting, watch for more than three inches of rain possible.

LOTS OF UPPER 80S ON THE WAY

Weather beginning on Thursday should get progressively hotter with muggy mornings and afternoon highs running about 6-8 degrees above average for this time of year. Isolated showers will be possible, but nothing widespread is expected through the weekend.

