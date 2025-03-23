The Brief Humidity and showers return Sunday evening/Monday morning. Isolated strong storms are possible to the north. It will likely remain warm for the rest of March.



Much more humidity returns on Sunday with some scattered showers possible in the evening.

Some models are showing a risk for storms late Sunday into early Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center is also showing a slight chance for strong storms north of the Houston area during that time, so just stay weather-aware tonight.

It's certainly possible that everything stays well north of our area, but it could be a close call.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of our northwest counties until 1 a.m.

Staying warm for the extended forecast

After the possible rain Monday morning, the forecast remains quiet and warm. The focus will really be on the WARM, especially in the mornings.

Say goodbye to the cool starts in the 40s or 50s. We should see temperatures in the 60s in the morning for the rest of the month.

Afternoons also look warm. The rest of March should bring above-average temperatures. We will see highs in the 80s through at least the beginning of April.

Next real chance for rain

The early part of the week will feature fair weather, but showers and storms are expected to return to Southeast Texas at the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be the next opportunity for rain or thunderstorms to return to the forecast.

