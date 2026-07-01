Houston weather: Storms possible in the area on Thursday

The Brief Steamy with a few downpours on Wednesday Storm chances increase for Thursday Fourth of July and World Cup stay steamy



Rain and storm chances are possible on Thursday across the Houston area.

STEAMY WEATHER HOLDS FOR NOW

Hot and humid weather continues across Southeast Texas Wednesday with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100. A brief shower or storm will continue through early evening. Remember, if thunder roars, head indoors!

STORMS BECOME MORE LIKELY THURSDAY

Rain and storm chances increase Thursday as deeper moisture returns to the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

HOT HOLIDAY WEATHER FOR MATCH DAY

The 4th of July and Houston’s World Cup match both look hot and humid, with spotty afternoon storms possible. It does not look like a washout, but fans heading to the stadium or FIFA Fan Fest should be ready for steamy weather and a few downpours. There also could be a brief lightning delay.

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