Houston weather: South Texas bracing for triple-digit heat index

The Brief More Mid 90s this Weekend Only Isolated Sunday Rain Daily Round of Storms Next Week



Southeast Texas residents are waking up to another hot and humid Sunday, with "feels like" temperatures expected to reach triple digits throughout the day. While the local forecast remains largely clear of severe weather, forecasters are closely watching tropical development in the Eastern Pacific.

First weekend of summer

Average highs for Sunday is 93 and we'll probably get slightly above that, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Heat index values will hand around the 100-103 range for most of the day, so stay cool, get some AC and stay hydrated.

Today, there is a slight chance of seeing a thunderstorm this afternoon. When you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

Bumpy pattern returns next week

A plume of moisture from the Gulf will move in beginning Monday.

So far, there doesn't appear to be a significant risk for severe weather, but scattered summer downpours look likely each day Monday through Friday.

Overnight lows will remain in the upper 70s with highs near 90 (depending on your proximity to rain).

Watching an area in the Atlantic

The National Weather Service is monitoring an area of disorganized showers and storms in the Atlantic, located southeast of Bermuda.

Slow development is possible, but the likelihood is very low at this time. These thunderstorms will move away from the United States.

We'll monitor it and keep you updated, but no effects on Texas are expected.