Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warning for Harris County

The Brief A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Harris, Liberty, and Chambers counties on Monday morning. A short while later, a flash flood warning was issued for Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bens, and Galveston County until 11:15 a.m. The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Models are showing improving conditions this afternoon.



Heavy rain is moving across the Houston area on Monday. The focus of the heavy rain will move from the Sugar Land - Houston - Humble area to the coastal counties by late morning and midday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Monday

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties until 9:30 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a risk for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Areas that are expected to be impacted include Anahuac, Wallisville, Hankamer, Mont Belvieu, Oak Island, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and Baytown.

Flash Food Warning

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend, and Galvetson County until 11:15 a.m.

The NWS reported between two and five inches of rain had fallen.

The following locations will experience flash flooding: Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Seabrook, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Webster, Manvel, Greater Hobby Area, South Belt/Ellington and Greater Eastwood.

Weather improves this afternoon

Models are showing improving conditions this afternoon. Lingering rain for Galveston and Brazoria is possible early this afternoon.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Isolated street flooding

Storms this morning and midday will drop enough rain to cause some temporary street flooding or ponding, so drive carefully and watch out for the typical spots that hold water, like the far right lanes of many roads or dips in the road under overpasses.

"Unsettled" pattern this week

The combination of high humidity, a stalled front and a few areas of low pressure at the jet stream level could bring a few rounds of showers and storms on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For now, Wednesday brings the highest chance for storms. A look ahead at the weekend and next week shows some very warm temps with highs in the upper 80s.