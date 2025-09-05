Houston weather: Friday will be hot & dry, increased chance of weekend rain

The Brief Hot & Dry Through Friday Weekend Showers and Possible Storms Watching An Atlantic Tropical Wave



Happy Friday! The weather is looking bit more humid with late summer heat bringing highs in the mid to upper 90s. Overall, the chance for rain remains low today, but there is a possibility of showers over the weekend.

Hot afternoon

Friday is looking a bit more humid with late summer heat bringing highs in the mid to upper 90s. Overall rain chances remain low, meaning great weather for Friday Night Football.

Weekend showers

We have a front on the way and the slight influence of tropical moisture from a pacific tropical system is combining to give us a chance for showers on Saturday and our highest chance Sunday.

A front on Monday should bring a brief shot of cooler air and lower humidity, so let's hope that front makes it all the way through and treats all of us to another round of pleasant mornings.

Watching the tropics closely

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic, now Invest 91L, has a high chance for development over the next week.

It is still expected to become a tropical depression this weekend and possibly Tropical Storm Gabrielle in a few days, but it's very far away and not a threat to Texas at this time. It could become a threat to the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week.

