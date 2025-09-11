Houston weather: Scattered showers possible Thursday; tropical wave in east Atlantic

The Brief Humidity and Temperatures Increase Isolated Showers Today Possible Tropical System Very Far from Texas



Things were a little bit warmer Thursday morning and there is a possibility of some scattered showers later on.

Humid air is back

A shift in wind direction has returned muggy air to most areas and will also bring some scattered showers today. Areas north of Houston should stay drier for one more day, but from I-10 southward, showers and a possible isolated storm are possible from late morning through the afternoon.

Late summer warmth through next week

With our fall preview coming to an end, the outlook for the next several days looks generally warm and humid with temperatures running a few degrees above average.

Look for highs in the mid 90s from Friday through the weekend and beyond with morning lows in the 70s. After today, the chance for showers will remain low and the forecast for Texans tailgating calls for temps in the 90s, then staying in the low 80s after the win.

One area of interest in far East Atlantic

The tropics are still remarkably quiet for mid-September, the typical peak of hurricane season.

However, there is a pretty impressive tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa today that models are really latching on to. There is a good chance that it will eventually become a tropical storms, or even a hurricane over the next 5 to 7 days. The system is thousands of miles from the Gulf, so no concern at this time. The next name on the list is Gabrielle.